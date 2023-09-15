Bowling Green’s inaugural Cheeseburger Week kicks off Sept. 18

Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger(MGN)
By Will Whaley
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green’s first ever Cheeseburger Week will begin Monday on National Cheeseburger Day.

Bowling Green will join other cities across the state in celebrations.

To celebrate, the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is asking the public to post their cheeseburger meals to social media and tag the restaurant and Visit BGKY account, @VisitBGKY or #VisitBGKY, for the chance to be selected to receive a Bowling Green themed prize basket from the tourism office.

“Cheeseburger week is a chance to celebrate a popular meal, while also helping bring awareness to our local restaurants and the quality service they provide to both locals and visitors. Like Bowling Green – cheeseburgers are a classic that put a smile on nearly everyone’s faces,” said Lauren Guess, Communications Director for the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We differ a little from the other burger weeks across the state because we’re just a little cheesy.”

Participating locations include Burger & Bowl, Chaney’s Dairy Barn, The Stingray Grill and more. The full list can be found here.

“While the spotlight is on the cheeseburger, the real winners are the diners and guests who get to sample the best cheeseburgers Bowling Green has to offer,” said Stephanie Morrill, Director of Sales and Guest Operations at the National Corvette Museum, home of the Stingray Grill. “We’re excited to partner with the Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau and iconic local restaurants to make this week one your tastebuds will never forget.”

Locations involved with Cheeseburger Week will also have functional table toppers with QR codes to highlight all the cheeseburger options.

Cheeseburger week will last until Sept. 24.

To learn more, visit www.visitbgky.com.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff's Office
WCSO: Man killed in ATV accident in Bowling Green
Police respond.
Suspect in Scottsville fraud case entered as a wanted person nationwide
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
The Bowling Green operation is expected to power up to 300,000 vehicles annually by 2027 and is...
Gov. Beshear joins AESC leaders to place final steel piece at Bowling Green Gigafactory
Crime Stoppers Contact Info
Crime Stoppers: Police looking for a person who hit a fixed object

Latest News

Dr. Robert Ballard, a famed marine geologist and deep-sea explorer, will deliver a keynote...
Ocean explorer who discovered Titanic wreckage to speak at WKU
100% of benefit proceeds from the run will be going to My Pink Navigator, a support group for...
Bowling Green League of Bicyclists looking for riders for inaugural breast cancer awareness ride
Pam Thurman is a lifelong music educator sharing the gift of music with generations of students...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Pam Thurman
Feeding America announces school food pantry partnership with Allen County Schools