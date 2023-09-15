Bowling Green’s inaugural Cheeseburger Week kicks off Sept. 18

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green’s first ever Cheeseburger Week will begin Monday on National Cheeseburger Day.

Bowling Green will join other cities across the state in celebrations.

To celebrate, the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is asking the public to post their cheeseburger meals to social media and tag the restaurant and Visit BGKY account, @VisitBGKY or #VisitBGKY, for the chance to be selected to receive a Bowling Green themed prize basket from the tourism office.

“Cheeseburger week is a chance to celebrate a popular meal, while also helping bring awareness to our local restaurants and the quality service they provide to both locals and visitors. Like Bowling Green – cheeseburgers are a classic that put a smile on nearly everyone’s faces,” said Lauren Guess, Communications Director for the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We differ a little from the other burger weeks across the state because we’re just a little cheesy.”

Participating locations include Burger & Bowl, Chaney’s Dairy Barn, The Stingray Grill and more. The full list can be found here.

“While the spotlight is on the cheeseburger, the real winners are the diners and guests who get to sample the best cheeseburgers Bowling Green has to offer,” said Stephanie Morrill, Director of Sales and Guest Operations at the National Corvette Museum, home of the Stingray Grill. “We’re excited to partner with the Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau and iconic local restaurants to make this week one your tastebuds will never forget.”

Locations involved with Cheeseburger Week will also have functional table toppers with QR codes to highlight all the cheeseburger options.

Cheeseburger week will last until Sept. 24.

To learn more, visit www.visitbgky.com.

