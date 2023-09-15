Cheetah Clean Auto Wash gains WaterWorks Auto Wash

Cheetah Clean
Cheetah Clean(Cheetah Clean)
By Will Whaley
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cheetah Clean Auto Wash announced its continued expansion in the South-Central Kentucky market with the acquisition of WaterWorks Auto Wash.

WaterWorks Auto Wash operates three branded units, two in Bowling Green on Scottsville Road and Bakersfield Way along with a unit on Happy Valley Road in Glasgow.

Cheetah Clean plans to refurbish and rebrand all units as Cheetah Clean Auto Wash in the coming months. With this acquisition.

Cheetah Clean Auto Wash owns and operates 11 car wash facilities - six in Bowling Green, one each in Glasgow, Owensboro and Shepherdsville and two in Nashville.

“We are thrilled with the acquisition of WaterWorks Auto Wash. This acquisition will further our offering to the Bowling Green and South-Central Kentucky communities,” said Jeff Fields, CEO and Founder of Cheetah Clean Auto Wash. “We are excited to expand into the Glasgow market where we have been looking to develop for many years.”

Along with this news, it was reported earlier this year that Cheetah Clean purchased and is currently developing a new site in Owensboro.

This site is scheduled to open in November of 2023.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff's Office
WCSO: Man killed in ATV accident in Bowling Green
Police respond.
Suspect in Scottsville fraud case entered as a wanted person nationwide
Crime Stoppers Contact Info
Crime Stoppers: Police looking for a person who hit a fixed object
Tim Heil was booted while trying to help his daughter moving out of her Bowling Green apartment
Troubleshooters: Booted while moving
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)
Gov. Beshear: Small businesses investing, creating jobs can apply for tax credits worth up to $25,000
jobs added
Aerospace Composites Solutions relocating to Butler County facility creating 72 full-time jobs
Lunae to establish corporate headquarters in Warren County
Harbor Steel
Harbor Steel & Supply cuts ribbon on $8 million facility in Warren County