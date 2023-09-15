Elkton police investigating multiple vehicle break ins

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKTON, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Elkton Police Department is investigating numerous vehicle break ins that have occurred throughout the week.

Police say they are working and following up on several cases in which some vehicles were left unsecured.

The EPD wants to remind the public to make sure vehicles are secured before people go to bed.

Anyone with information on the break ins or anything else suspicious is asked to contact the Todd County Central Dispatch at 270-265-2501.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff's Office
WCSO: Man killed in ATV accident in Bowling Green
Police respond.
Suspect in Scottsville fraud case entered as a wanted person nationwide
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Crime Stoppers Contact Info
Crime Stoppers: Police looking for a person who hit a fixed object
The Bowling Green operation is expected to power up to 300,000 vehicles annually by 2027 and is...
Gov. Beshear joins AESC leaders to place final steel piece at Bowling Green Gigafactory

Latest News

Taylor Shelton
Scottsville man charged after search warrant executed in Allen County
GUN RAFFLE
The Barren River Fire Department is holding a Gun Raffle September 9/15
Stevens, former WKU provost and dean, dies after ‘lengthy battle with cancer’
Stevens, former WKU provost and dean, dies after ‘lengthy battle with cancer’
Poppy's 9/15
Poppy’s Field Trip visits Lincoln Elementary