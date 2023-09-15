Elkton police investigating multiple vehicle break ins

ELKTON, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Elkton Police Department is investigating numerous vehicle break ins that have occurred throughout the week.

Police say they are working and following up on several cases in which some vehicles were left unsecured.

The EPD wants to remind the public to make sure vehicles are secured before people go to bed.

Anyone with information on the break ins or anything else suspicious is asked to contact the Todd County Central Dispatch at 270-265-2501.

