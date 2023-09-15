Friends of the Library hosting annual Used Book Sale

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friends of the Library is hosting its annual Used Book Sale on Sept. 15 -17, 2023.

Friends of the Library is a non-profit volunteer organization that helps provide additional funding for the Warren County Public Library.

Everything sold at the sale goes toward benefitting the library’s summer and winter reading programs. One of the nonprofit’s goals is to provide for the library at a low cost to the community.

“We try to help the library provide things to the community that they could not otherwise have in their budget. That would cost people more through the tax base. That is one of the big things that we do is try to help the library reach people at a cheaper cost,” said Nancy Bridges, President of Friends of the Library.

What once were thousands of books beginning to collect dust, can now become another person’s treasure. All at a very low cost as well.

“I am sure there are probably 10-to-15,000 books, at least, that come through for each sale,” Bridges said.

Bridges have served as the leader of the organization for the last six years. As an avid bookworm herself, she said hosting this annual sale has encouraged people to read more books. Because people are reading more books, she said their minds have become stronger and wiser.

“I think it benefits everybody. It extends people’s knowledge, and it makes people more open to a lot of different things,” Bridges said. “I think it is really good for the community, and it means a lot to me to see more people reading.”

Bridges said the Used Book Sale is a great way for people to strengthen their minds, become more engaged in reading, and save a pretty penny.

“A lot of people who can not afford to go buy books will come here,” Bridges said. “I have had more than one person tell me, ‘I came here and bought all of my winter entertainment.’ It is a big resource to people, especially underprivileged people.”

During the sale, there will be an ongoing, silent auction until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. The person with the highest bid will walk away with all remaining items in the sale. This includes books, audiobooks, DVDs, movies, records, etc.

They even suggest renting a moving truck for people participating.

Sunday, Sept. 17 is Bag Day. Whatever you can fit into the bag provided by volunteers, you can purchase it for only one dollar. Bag Day will take place during the Used Book Sale from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The ‘Used Book Sale’ will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information regarding the sale and future events, click here.

