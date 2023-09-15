Ohio County shooting threat lands juvenile in custody, sheriff says

(WTVG)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A juvenile was taken into custody after making a threat towards a school in the area, according to Ohio County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Adam Wright spoke with 14 News and says that a concerned mother reached out to the sheriff’s office after her son received a threatening Snapchat message.

We’re told the message included a photo of a kid holding an airsoft pistol saying not to show up to school next week.

With the help of Ohio County School Board, deputies say they determined the snap was sent from a juvenile within the school system.

The sheriff’s office confirms deputies were able to contact the juvenile and take them into custody.

“The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office takes these threats very seriously and wants to commend and give special thanks to the Ohio County School Board and our deputies for their swift action regarding this incident,” says Sheriff Wright on social media.

Sheriff Wright says there is not lockdown; however, additional deputies are currently at each school.

We’re told more juveniles may be taken into custody.

If you have have any information, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 270-298-4444.

