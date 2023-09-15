Scottsville man charged after search warrant executed in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Scottsville man was charged Thursday after the Allen County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home.

Taylor Shelton, 55, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Shelton was also charged for a Sept. 9 wreck that injured a person after police say Shelton’s car hit another vehicle near the 2100 block of Holland Road.

Those charges included second-degree assault, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Allen County deputies executed the search warrant at 4600 Holland Road where they found Shelton, and had “a trafficking amount” of Fentanyl pills and methamphetamine, according to police.

Police executed a separate search warrant on Thursday for the home and found more drug paraphernalia.

Shelton was taken to the Allen County Detention Center where he remains as of Friday morning.

