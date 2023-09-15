Scottsville man charged after search warrant executed in Allen County

Taylor Shelton
Taylor Shelton(Allen County Sheriff's Office)
By Will Whaley
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Scottsville man was charged Thursday after the Allen County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home.

Taylor Shelton, 55, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Shelton was also charged for a Sept. 9 wreck that injured a person after police say Shelton’s car hit another vehicle near the 2100 block of Holland Road.

Those charges included second-degree assault, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Allen County deputies executed the search warrant at 4600 Holland Road where they found Shelton, and had “a trafficking amount” of Fentanyl pills and methamphetamine, according to police.

Police executed a separate search warrant on Thursday for the home and found more drug paraphernalia.

Shelton was taken to the Allen County Detention Center where he remains as of Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff's Office
WCSO: Man killed in ATV accident in Bowling Green
Police respond.
Suspect in Scottsville fraud case entered as a wanted person nationwide
Crime Stoppers Contact Info
Crime Stoppers: Police looking for a person who hit a fixed object
Tim Heil was booted while trying to help his daughter moving out of her Bowling Green apartment
Troubleshooters: Booted while moving
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Latest News

GUN RAFFLE
The Barren River Fire Department is holding a Gun Raffle September 9/15
Stevens, former WKU provost and dean, dies after ‘lengthy battle with cancer’
Stevens, former WKU provost and dean, dies after ‘lengthy battle with cancer’
Poppy's 9/15
Poppy’s Field Trip visits Lincoln Elementary
The TVA announced Thursday that it will work with TC Energy to jointly invest $1.25 million to...
TVA, TC Energy invest $1.25 million in Carbon Capture Study