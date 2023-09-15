Some Rain Possible This Weekend

By David Wolter
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures will cool into the 60s and 50s as we continue through the night. Clouds will also be on the increase as well.

Scattered showers are possible on Saturday with the best chance east of I-65.
Scattered showers are possible on Saturday with the best chance east of I-65.

Saturday will feature more clouds than sun and a couple of isolated showers during the first part of the day. Some more scattered showers and even a storm could develop later in the day, especially for areas east of I-65. A cold front will move showers out of the area late Saturday night, but some extra moisture on the backside of the low-pressure system could allow for a few pop-up showers on Sunday.

Even as temperatures warm up next week, humidity levels stay low.
Even as temperatures warm up next week, humidity levels stay low.

Next week is going to be dry and a little warmer overall, but the humidity levels remain on the low side.

