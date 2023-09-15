Sunshine today, rain expected Saturday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures starting off crisp again - we’ll flirt with the 50s through the early morning commute.

Some Rain Possible Saturday

Clear skies will turn to sunny skies later this morning. Highs will flirt with the lower 80s today and through the weekend. A couple of scattered showers cannot be ruled out especially Saturday afternoon. It will not be an all out washout. Sunday could feature a few early morning showers but the rest of the day looks quiet and mild.

