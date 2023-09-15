Westen Avenue and Ashley Circle will be closed due to road work

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A road closure is happening next week as contractors begin paving at Westen Avenue and Ashley Circle.

It will begin at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, and go until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

According to city officials, the main detour will send traffic down Rockingham Lane from the existing roundabout, down Andrea Street and back onto Ashley Circle if approaching from the Campbell Lane side of the intersection.

Drivers approaching Ashely Circle from Scottsville Road can expect normal traffic to the opposite end of Ashley Circle, down Andrea Street to the Rockingham Lane roundabout.

Everything in between the affected intersection and this detour will be open to local traffic only.

Businesses and residents will still be able to access locations in that area.

Signage, barricades, cones and flaggers will be in place to have this function correctly and safely.

Crews will return Wednesday to continue the roadwork.

