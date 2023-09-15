WKU Police investigating threat made towards residence hall

Western Kentucky University
Western Kentucky University(Allison Baker)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Police are investigating a threat made on Hugh Poland Hall.

According to Public Information Officer Melissa Bailey, the threat was made on a social media app.

Residents are advised to stay in their rooms.

Police are on the scene looking for a suspect.

We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

