WKU Police investigating threat made towards residence hall
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Police are investigating a threat made on Hugh Poland Hall.
According to Public Information Officer Melissa Bailey, the threat was made on a social media app.
Residents are advised to stay in their rooms.
Police are on the scene looking for a suspect.
We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.
