Woman accused of threatening people with a shotgun at Walmart in Kentucky

Police say they were called to the Walmart just before 2 p.m. Thursday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A woman is accused of threatening people outside the Berea Walmart with a shotgun.

Police say they were called to the Walmart just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

The woman, who police identified as Stardust Chase, said she found a shotgun in the garbage and told a victim that “they were next,” according to witnesses. They say she then got the gun and pointed it at another victim.

When police arrested Chase, they also found the shotgun in her car.

No one was hurt.

Chase is facing several charges, including wanton endangerment and terroristic threatening.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff's Office
WCSO: Man killed in ATV accident in Bowling Green
Police respond.
Suspect in Scottsville fraud case entered as a wanted person nationwide
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Crime Stoppers Contact Info
Crime Stoppers: Police looking for a person who hit a fixed object
The Bowling Green operation is expected to power up to 300,000 vehicles annually by 2027 and is...
Gov. Beshear joins AESC leaders to place final steel piece at Bowling Green Gigafactory

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White...
Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says ‘record profits’ should be shared
FILE - Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 26,...
US military orders new interviews on the deadly 2021 Afghan airport attack as criticism persists
Police attempted to find the children’s parents for over half an hour when 37-year-old Craig...
Father arrested after leaving 2-year-old twins home alone for hours to go gambling, police say
Striking United Auto Workers picket at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., shortly...
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay