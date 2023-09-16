Accident with telephone pole shuts down highway in Muhlenberg County

((MGN))
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called early Saturday morning after a car crashed into a telephone near Gatton Farms, according to Muhlenberg County Dispatch.

The Bremen Volunteer Fire Department posted about the accident on social media shortly before 5:30 a.m., mentioning that the road will be closed for several hours.

Officials tell us it happened in the 6000 block of Highway 81.

Dispatch officials say the victim inside the car was medically treated. We’re told the road is now back open.

