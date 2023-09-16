Football Friday Night: Week 5

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are halfway through the regular season of high school football, and we had must-watch games all across the board. Lauren Floyd and Mason Fletcher break down our Week 5 matchups across the region.

Bowling Green rolls past the Bruins 45-6.

Central Hardin - 6

Bowling Green - 45

Gators cruise past Warren Central 43-6.

Warren Central - 6

Greenwood - 43

Glasgow defeats Barren County in double overtime 36-35

Barren County - 35

Glasgow - 36

Ohio County defeats Edmonson County 33-12

Ohio County - 33

Edmonson County - 12

Logan County wins in overtime 29-26 over ACS.

Allen County-Scottsville - 26

Logan County - 29

Wildcats take the win 50-19.

Russellville - 19

Franklin-Simpson - 50

DuPont Manual - 38

South Warren - 35

