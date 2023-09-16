Football Friday Night: Week 5
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are halfway through the regular season of high school football, and we had must-watch games all across the board. Lauren Floyd and Mason Fletcher break down our Week 5 matchups across the region.
FINAL
Central Hardin - 6
Bowling Green - 45
FINAL
Warren Central - 6
Greenwood - 43
FINAL/2OT
Barren County - 35
Glasgow - 36
FINAL
Ohio County - 33
Edmonson County - 12
FINAL/OT
Allen County-Scottsville - 26
Logan County - 29
FINAL
Russellville - 19
Franklin-Simpson - 50
FINAL
DuPont Manual - 38
South Warren - 35
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.