Football Friday Night: Week 5

WBKO's Football Friday Night
WBKO's Football Friday Night(WBKO)
By Lauren Floyd and Mason Fletcher
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are halfway through the regular season of high school football, and we had must-watch games all across the board. Lauren Floyd and Mason Fletcher break down our Week 5 matchups across the region.

Bowling Green rolls past the Bruins 45-6.

FINAL

Central Hardin - 6

Bowling Green - 45

Gators cruise past Warren Central 43-6.

FINAL

Warren Central - 6

Greenwood - 43

Glasgow defeats Barren County in double overtime 36-35

FINAL/2OT

Barren County - 35

Glasgow - 36

Ohio County defeats Edmonson County 33-12

FINAL

Ohio County - 33

Edmonson County - 12

Logan County wins in overtime 29-26 over ACS.

FINAL/OT

Allen County-Scottsville - 26

Logan County - 29

Wildcats take the win 50-19.

FINAL

Russellville - 19

Franklin-Simpson - 50

FINAL

DuPont Manual - 38

South Warren - 35

Latest News

FFN Week 5: Warren Central vs Greenwood
Spartans fall 38-35 to DuPont Manual.
FFN Week 5: South Warren vs DuPont Manual
FFN Week 5: Russellville vs Franklin-Simpson
FFN Week 5: Central Hardin vs Bowling Green