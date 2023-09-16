Kentucky State Police honors 76 troopers and officers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman and the Kentucky State Police honored 76 troopers and officers who helped make the state a better place.

The awards presented were for acts of bravery and service that occurred in 2022.

Some of those acts include responding to nearly 400,000 requests for assistance, rescuing people from the deadly Eastern Kentucky flooding, conducting thousands of wellness checks on those involved in natural disasters, and more.

Four troopers from the Post 3 of Bowling Green were included in those honors.

Trooper Joe Gregory was named 2022 Post 3 Trooper of the Year. Trooper Gregory retired and was an 18-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 3 Bowling Green.

Detective Jason Lanham was named 2022 Post 3 Detective of the Year. Detective Lanham is an 18-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 3 Bowling Green.

Trooper Richard Ellis was named 2022 West Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations Unit Trooper of the Year. Trooper Ellis is a 6-year veteran of KSP assigned to the West Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations Unit.

Detective John Jenkin was named 2022 West Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations Unit Detective of the Year and received the Lifesaving Medal. Detective Jenkin is a 14-year veteran of KSP assigned to the West Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations Unit.

A complete listing of award recipients can be found on the KSP website.

