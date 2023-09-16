Kentucky State Police honors 76 troopers and officers

Trooper Joe Gregory, Detective Jason Lanham, Trooper Richard Ellis, and Detective John Jenkin...
Trooper Joe Gregory, Detective Jason Lanham, Trooper Richard Ellis, and Detective John Jenkin were among the 76 troopers honored.(Kentucky State Police)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman and the Kentucky State Police honored 76 troopers and officers who helped make the state a better place.

The awards presented were for acts of bravery and service that occurred in 2022.

Some of those acts include responding to nearly 400,000 requests for assistance, rescuing people from the deadly Eastern Kentucky flooding, conducting thousands of wellness checks on those involved in natural disasters, and more.

Four troopers from the Post 3 of Bowling Green were included in those honors.

  • Trooper Joe Gregory was named 2022 Post 3 Trooper of the Year. Trooper Gregory retired and was an 18-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 3 Bowling Green.
  • Detective Jason Lanham was named 2022 Post 3 Detective of the Year. Detective Lanham is an 18-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 3 Bowling Green.
  • Trooper Richard Ellis was named 2022 West Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations Unit Trooper of the Year. Trooper Ellis is a 6-year veteran of KSP assigned to the West Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations Unit.
  • Detective John Jenkin was named 2022 West Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations Unit Detective of the Year and received the Lifesaving Medal. Detective Jenkin is a 14-year veteran of KSP assigned to the West Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations Unit.

A complete listing of award recipients can be found on the KSP website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Shelton
Scottsville man charged after search warrant executed in Allen County
Warren County Sheriff's Office
WCSO: Man killed in ATV accident in Bowling Green
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Police respond.
Suspect in Scottsville fraud case entered as a wanted person nationwide
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

The Kentucky Department of Education has recognized BAVEL as the state’s first comprehensive...
Kentucky’s first fully-online school marks 20 years in Barren County
There is no parole in the federal system.
Former Columbia Police Chief sentenced for stealing city funds
WKU Police told WBKO Friday evening there is no active threat.
WKU Police investigating threat made towards residence hall
Western Kentucky University
UPDATE: WKU Police investigating threat made towards residence hall