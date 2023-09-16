Man arrested on drug charges in Allen County

The suspect had multiple active warrants for his arrest.
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Sunset Hill Drive on Sunday, September 16. The driver of the vehicle officials pulled over was identified as Phillip Haney, 55.

Haney had multiple active arrest warrants.

Deputies found a clear plastic bag containing methamphetamine on Haney, and multiple bags of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside of Haney’s vehicle.

Haney was later transported to the Allen County Detention Center.

