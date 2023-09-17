Bowling Green steps “Over the Edge” for child advocacy

By Sarah Phipps
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Few things compare to the courage it takes for a child to come forward about sexual abuse. The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center (BRACAC) gave the community a taste, allowing them to repel five stories down Stadium Park Plaza as a part of their annual Over the Edge fundraiser.

Participants had to raise a minimum of $1,000 in order to participate in the rappelling.

Tracey Young, a board member and the co-chair of the ‘Over the Edge’ event, said their $100,000 goal was surpassed with ease.

While the topic of sexual abuse may be grim, Young said she was grateful that the community was able to come together to turn the event into a positive message.

“It is a weekend of celebration. It is really celebrating that our community comes together to lift up our most vulnerable children.”

The topic especially hit home for Logan Billhartz, an art and music teacher at Kyrock Elementary School. Billhartz said she hopes her students will see her, and other adults here, and know there is always someone in their corner.

“I tried my best not to get nervous the whole time. I tried my best not to think about it, until you are on a roof and you are forced to think about it,” said Billhartz, one of nearly 100 ‘Over the Edge’ participants.

“Find an adult who you trust and love, and give them your whole story,” said Billhartz. “Give all your worries, fears and concerns to that person.”

To report cases of child abuse or neglect, contact the Child Protection Branch of Team Kentucky at (877) 597-2331

For more resources on child abuse or to make a donation to the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center, visit their website.

