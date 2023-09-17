KOA Junior Archery Day returns to Bowling Green for the third year

KOA Jr Archery Day 2023
KOA Jr Archery Day 2023(Brian Webb)
By Madison Overton
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the third consecutive year, KOA Junior Archery Day returned to Bowling Green.

Saturday morning, kids from all areas of Western Kentucky gathered at Bowling Green KOA Holiday to learn how to shoot a bow and arrow. This event has proved to be great way for young kids to discover the outdoors, get away from modern technology devices, and put their new skills to the test.

Brain Webb, host of ESPN Radio 102.7, and Director/Executive Vice President of Bowling Green KOA, Courtney Kuzma, helped organize the event.

Kuzma talked about how this experience allows kids to stray away from their devices while having fun with family and friends.

“If you know anything about Kampgrounds of America (KOA) it’s all about getting off your devices. Screen free experiences with your family and friends, so we’re thrilled to host the community coming together” Kuzma said.

Every year the turnout is getting bigger and better, and it is something that kids and guardians look forward to being a part of.

