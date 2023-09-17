Man arrested after police pursuit and fatal collision leaves 1 dead

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sept. 16, a Kentucky State Police Post 5 trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling south on Interstate 71 near the 21-mile marker in Oldham County.

The vehicle failed to stop and continued traveling south on I71 at a high rate of speed. During the pursuit, dispatch determined the vehicle was stolen.

The fleeing vehicle exited Interstate 71 at Exit 14. The vehicle struck a white GMC SUV that was traveling north on KY 329.

The operator of the fleeing vehicle was taken into custody and identified as a 23-year-old male Tymetrius Walter of Louisville.

A juvenile passenger in the SUV sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. The operator of the GMC was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Walter was charged with murder, wanton endangerment (1st degree), receiving stolen property over $10,000, assault (1st degree), and multiple traffic-related offenses.

He was transported to and lodged at the Oldham County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

