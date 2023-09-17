Man arrested after police pursuit and fatal collision leaves 1 dead

A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated child abuse after her malnourished son escaped out a window and ran to a nearby house for help, authorities said.(MGN)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sept. 16, a Kentucky State Police Post 5 trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling south on Interstate 71 near the 21-mile marker in Oldham County. 

The vehicle failed to stop and continued traveling south on I71 at a high rate of speed.  During the pursuit, dispatch determined the vehicle was stolen.

The fleeing vehicle exited Interstate 71 at Exit 14.  The vehicle struck a white GMC SUV that was traveling north on KY 329. 

The operator of the fleeing vehicle was taken into custody and identified as a 23-year-old male Tymetrius Walter of Louisville.

A juvenile passenger in the SUV sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision.  The operator of the GMC was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Walter was charged with murder, wanton endangerment (1st degree), receiving stolen property over $10,000, assault (1st degree), and multiple traffic-related offenses.

He was transported to and lodged at the Oldham County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect had multiple active warrants for his arrest.
Man arrested on drug charges in Allen County
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Taylor Shelton
Scottsville man charged after search warrant executed in Allen County
WBKO's Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night: Week 5
Warren County Sheriff's Office
WCSO: Man killed in ATV accident in Bowling Green

Latest News

The suspect had multiple active warrants for his arrest.
Man arrested on drug charges in Allen County
Officials with the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center said their fundraising goal of...
Bowling Green steps “Over the Edge” for child advocacy
Trooper Joe Gregory, Detective Jason Lanham, Trooper Richard Ellis, and Detective John Jenkin...
Kentucky State Police honors 76 troopers and officers
Officials with the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center said their fundraising goal of...
Bowling Green steps “Over the Edge” for child advocacy