Shower chances return for Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers scattered across the WBKO viewing area throughout the viewing area today, especially throughout the afternoon. We’ll see another chance for showers as we head into Sunday.

Drier skies arrive Monday

A stationary front is parked right over the eastern portions of our region, which is causing the slim chances for showers, but we won’t see an all-out washout. More autumn vibes are on the way as temperatures will stay nearly normal for this time of year- which is right around 84º! This week will bring in lots of sunshine and comfortable dewpoints. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s, perfect evenings to take advantage of some free AC!

