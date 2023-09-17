Update: Restaurant raises more than $12K for crash victims

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WFIE) - We have an update to a story we told you about earlier this month.

The Farmboy Restaurant shared they were able to raise a total of $12,570 for the surviving victims of a deadly car crash in Ohio County.

As we reported, Layla Gomez and her 9-year-old son Christian were killed in the crash, and four other family members were hurt.

When we spoke to the restaurant owners, they told us staff members even volunteered to work for free so a day’s profits could be donated.

They said they never had more orders that day because so many people wanted to help the family.

In a post that shared the donation total, the restaurant owners shared, “You can’t go wrong by doing right.”

