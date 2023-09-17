Winners of 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway announced

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four winners were announced Sunday for the 2023 Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, with prizes ranging from money towards gas and groceries to a home located in east Warren County worth around $360,000.

The following prizes and winners are:

- Tickets on Sale Prize: $4,800 towards gas and groceries courtesy of Houchens Food Group - Derek Roberts of Auburn, Kentucky

- Early Bird Prize: John Deere Z530M lawn mower and Stihl tool package (valued at $8,000) courtesy of Wright Implement - DeAnna Butler of Caneyville, Kentucky

- Bonus Prize: $10,000 shopping spree at BG Home Furnishings - Sylvia Tooley of Bowling Green, Kentucky

- 2023 Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home - Gregory Ellis of Scottsville, Kentucky

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is possible thanks to the generous support of the following sponsors: 31-W Insulation, Trim Specialties, Odel’s Excavation, Cain Solutions, Bowling Green Home Furnishings, B&P Glass, Bluegrass Materials, Bosch, Lee Brick & Block, Brizo, C&C Pluming, CED, Coffman Home Decor, Top Shelf Shelving, Alvaton Nursery, Square D, Joseph Byler Construction, Ferguson, Five Star Concrete, Franklin Aluminum, Harris Lumber, Rexell, Kentucky Wholesale, Tile Trends, Houchens Industries, Huey Coots and Sons Masonry, Hometown Air Solutions, Eds Supply, IMI Concrete, J&J Electric, Landmark Engineering, Toby Sweets, Window World, Lawton Insurance, Short Drywall, Overhead Door, PPG Pants, Build 2 Suit Roofing, Quality Johns, Ben Gore, Shaw Floors, Shop at Home Carpets, Signs Express, Tate Ornamental Granite, Nashville Plywood, SOKY Rentals, Sweet Design Build Inc., Virge Pest Control, TRANE, WBKO, WBVR, Youngs Manufacturing, Wright Implement, The Win Crew

