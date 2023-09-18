64,000 generators recalled due to fire and burn hazards

Generac recalled around 64,000 portable generators.
Generac recalled around 64,000 portable generators.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Generac recalled around 64,000 portable generators in the midst of hurricane season.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the generators pose a fire and burn risk.

The agency said there have been at least three incidents “resulting in severe burn injuries.”

The units were mostly sold from April 2011 through June 2023.

The recall comes during the hurricane season, a time when many generators are used in the aftermath of storms.

The year’s Atlantic hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Man arrested after police pursuit and fatal collision
The dream home is located on Topeka Road in Warren County.
Winners of 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway announced
The suspect had multiple active warrants for his arrest.
Man arrested on drug charges in Allen County
Officials with the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center said their fundraising goal of...
Bowling Green steps “Over the Edge” for child advocacy
Francisco-Gomez family at the Farmboy Restaurant
Update: Restaurant raises more than $12K for crash victims

Latest News

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Clark on...
Judge will hold hearing on ex-DOJ official’s request to move Georgia election case to federal court
Five Americans who have been imprisoned in Iran are expected to be released Monday as part of a...
Iran-US prisoner swap appears in motion as nearly $6B in once-frozen Iranian assets reaches Qatar
Authorities in Pennsylvania launched a search Sunday night for nine people who escaped from a...
9 juveniles who escaped from a Pennsylvania detention center have been captured, state police say
FILE - Comedian Russell Brand performs at "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only," a celebration of...
UK police urged to investigate sex assault allegations against comedian Russell Brand