Aviation Heritage Park Museum plans grand opening

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Aviation Heritage Park will hold a grand opening of its new $2.5 million and 12,000 square foot museum on Saturday at noon.

The event is open to the public. The park is located at 1825 Three Springs Road, Bowling Green, KY. More information is available at aviationheritagepark.com.

“This project has taken almost three years, but we are finally realizing our dream,” said AHP President Joe Tucker. “We broke ground in 2018, but, like everyone else, had to deal with a few roadblocks. All of that is behind us now, and we’re genuinely excited to show our addition to the community.”

“I’m primarily a storyteller, and this rich history is both surprising and humbling,” said Executive Director Bob Bugnis. “These stories must be preserved for future generations.” He said, adding, “This is Phase One of the exhibits we’re planning. This will show where we’re headed, and what we hope to bring to our visitors.”

