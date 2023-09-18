Former Kentucky governor dies at 84

He was governor from 1991 to 1995.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - WKYT has confirmed that former Kentucky Governor Brereton C. Jones has died at 84.

Governor Beshear posted his reaction to Jones’ death on X (formerly known as Twitter) Monday afternoon.

He was governor from 1991 to 1995.

Before being elected governor, Jones served as lieutenant governor under Governor Wallace Wilkinson from 1987 to 1991.

Jones is remembered for pushing for universal healthcare in his term.

He also survived a helicopter crash during his term that left him seriously injured.

After retiring from politics, Jones ran his Airdrie stud-horse farm in Woodford County.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Man arrested after police pursuit and fatal collision
The dream home is located on Topeka Road in Warren County.
Winners of 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway announced
The suspect had multiple active warrants for his arrest.
Man arrested on drug charges in Allen County
Officials with the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center said their fundraising goal of...
Bowling Green steps “Over the Edge” for child advocacy
Francisco-Gomez family at the Farmboy Restaurant
Update: Restaurant raises more than $12K for crash victims

Latest News

Accident
Indiana woman killed in Grayson County crash
The vehicle was stolen after dark on Sunday night.
Glasgow Police searching for missing vehicle
Mammoth Cave National Park visitor center
Temporary water shut off planned at Mammoth Cave National Park
Aviation Heritage Park Museum plans grand opening