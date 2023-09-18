Indiana woman killed in Grayson County crash

FALLS OF ROUGH, Ky. (WBKO) – An Indiana woman was killed Saturday in a three-vehicle crash in Grayson County.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a crash around 11:06 a.m. near the 7100 block of Falls of Rough Road. Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

A preliminary investigation reveals a red Toyota Prius was driving northbound along the roadway when it drifted into oncoming southbound traffic. Amy Embry, 53, of Indiana was driving the car.

A Chevrolet Malibu was driving southbound and attempted to avoid the Prius but was unable to. The two vehicles crashed in a head-on manner at a slight angle and caused the Malibu to come to final rest in the roadway facing north.

Police said Jerry Walker, 63, of Caneyville was driving the Malibu.

A third vehicle traveling behind the Malibu hit the driver’s side of the Malibu after the crash with the Prius. Jeremy Lawson, 53, of Falls of Rough was inside the truck.

Embry was taken to a hospital in Owensboro where she was later pronounced dead.

Walker and a passenger inside the Malibu were treated at a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lawson said he was not harmed in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.