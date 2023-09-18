Kummer/Little Recreation Center reopens building maintenance

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kummer/Little Recreation Center with Bowling Green Parks and Recreation has been serving the community since 2007, providing recreational opportunities from youth basketball and indoor volleyball to board games and book clubs.

Recently, the building had to close so that the aging HVAC system could be replaced.

“With a building that age comes the need for some updates,” said Cameron Levis, BGPR Special Populations Coordinator.

With the new system in place, BGPR would like to encourage the community to visit the recreation center to try out the services and amenities they offer.

Membership for access to the building is free for children and $3/year for adults. This membership allows access to the center’s indoor track, common area, multipurpose room, and basketball courts.

It is also home to Bowling Green Parks & Recreation’s Special Populations Program.

“Our Special Populations Program has different things open to the entire community whether you have a disability or not and so we do a book club once a month, we have a fun and games program where we do different recreational games on the courts so a lot of those things are programs that we offer to the community,” Levis said.

One of the most popular features at the Kummer/Little Recreation Center is the 1/12 mile indoor walking track located on the second floor of the building.

“When it’s cold when it’s raining, and you’re not outside enjoying one of our 27 parks here in the city, you can still come and get your exercise in and use that walking track to do so,” Levis said.

The facility is located at 333 College Street and is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

