Looking dry to finish summer

With more sunshine, temperatures look to get a little warmer overall, but still no big hikes in humidity expected.
By David Wolter
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What a great start to the week. Temperatures will dip back down into the lower 50s tonight and hop close to 80 Tuesday afternoon. We could start Tuesday with some areas of fog, especially in those more fog-prone areas. We get more sunshine on Tuesday, but there could be some extra cloud cover around Wednesday and especially Thursday. No rain expected those days, as a matter of fact, the next best chance for rain could be during the second part of the weekend. Right now, it appears some showers and storms could accompany a cold front on Sunday.

Temperatures get warmer this week, but no rain expected. Look for some showers later in the...
Temperatures get warmer this week, but no rain expected. Look for some showers later in the weekend.(David Wolter)

High temperatures top out in the lower and middle 80s through the end of the week and into part of the weekend, leaving us a little warmer than normal for this time of year. Even with increasing temperatures, humidity levels remain fairly comfortable overall.

Even with warmer temperatures, the humidity does not look to rise much
Even with warmer temperatures, the humidity does not look to rise much(David Wolter)

The autumn season officially begins on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Man arrested after police pursuit and fatal collision
The dream home is located on Topeka Road in Warren County.
Winners of 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway announced
The suspect had multiple active warrants for his arrest.
Man arrested on drug charges in Allen County
Officials with the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center said their fundraising goal of...
Bowling Green steps “Over the Edge” for child advocacy
Francisco-Gomez family at the Farmboy Restaurant
Update: Restaurant raises more than $12K for crash victims

Latest News

With more sunshine, temperatures look to get a little warmer overall, but still no big hikes in...
Dry to finish summer
Some morning fog, then sunny and nice!
Some morning fog, then sunny and nice!
Some morning fog, then sunny and nice!
Some morning fog, then sunny and nice!
Lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s
Monday is looking GORGEOUS!!