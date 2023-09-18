Looking dry to finish summer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What a great start to the week. Temperatures will dip back down into the lower 50s tonight and hop close to 80 Tuesday afternoon. We could start Tuesday with some areas of fog, especially in those more fog-prone areas. We get more sunshine on Tuesday, but there could be some extra cloud cover around Wednesday and especially Thursday. No rain expected those days, as a matter of fact, the next best chance for rain could be during the second part of the weekend. Right now, it appears some showers and storms could accompany a cold front on Sunday.

Temperatures get warmer this week, but no rain expected. Look for some showers later in the weekend. (David Wolter)

High temperatures top out in the lower and middle 80s through the end of the week and into part of the weekend, leaving us a little warmer than normal for this time of year. Even with increasing temperatures, humidity levels remain fairly comfortable overall.

Even with warmer temperatures, the humidity does not look to rise much (David Wolter)

The autumn season officially begins on Saturday.

