Park City mental health counselor sentenced for child sexual exploitation charges

PARK CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - A former Park City mental health counselor was sentenced Friday to eight years and four months in prison for receiving, distributing, and possessing child sexual exploitation materials.

According to court documents, Carl Anthony Puleo, 55, was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison, followed by a 10-year term of supervised release, for one count each of receiving, distributing, and possessing child sexual exploitation materials.

Puleo was also ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution.

During an investigation, an HSI Agent downloaded child sexual exploitation materials from Puleo through a file-sharing network.

There is no parole in the federal system.

