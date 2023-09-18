Senator Rand Paul speaks at Americans for Prosperity Town Hall breakfast

To learn more about the Americans for Prosperity, visit their website at americansforprosperity.org.
By Lauren McCally
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Senator Rand Paul spoke to community members and local leaders at a Town Hall breakfast.

The event was organized by the Americans for Prosperity. They tackle issues such as health care, education, immigration, free speech, and crime to try to help improve the lives of Americans.

State Director for the group, Heather Lemire, said one of the missions of the organization is to fight for those who are seeking the American Dream.

“We believe that every American really can make good decisions for themselves without the interference of government or anyone telling them the right decisions to make for themselves and their families,” she said.

During the town hall, the senator answered questions on several topics, including the national debt, the effects of Covid on people and small businesses, inflation, the auto workers strike, and the American dream.

“I think the American Dream is freedom, he said, “It’s coming to a place where many of the people who arrived here originally [on the] Mayflower and the Puritans they came here for freedom of religion. And it’s to me still incredibly important that we have that.”

He also spoke about the possibility of changing how food stamps are used in regards to junk food.

“One of the biggest problems we have in our country is type two diabetes,” Senator Paul said, “90% of type two diabetics is related to diet and weight. So I think [for] a healthier America [this will] be the first big change we’ve had. We do it for the WIC program, pregnant moms can’t buy Coca-Cola or Pepsi or sugared drinks with their with their WIC formula. They have to buy healthy food because our goal is to have a healthy baby.”

He added that one of the reasons he does these types of events is to interact with members of local communities and to find out some of the bigger issues on their minds. One of the stand-out issues was the cost of living, specifically the price of groceries.

“I hear from people at church... things are costing a lot more, particularly for people who don’t have much money, or people who are on retired income now”, he said.

