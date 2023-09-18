BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many of us saw showers and thunderstorms throughout the day on Sunday, some storms even contained gusty winds and small hail. Monday will do a 180° from Sunday, we’re expecting mostly sunny skies and highs up near 78°!

Some morning fog, then sunny and nice!

This week looks to bring sunny skies and comfortable conditions to our region. Temperatures will gradually rise into the middle 80s by the middle of the week, which is right around normal for this time of year. Some areas of fog may be possible on Monday and Tuesday morning, consider giving yourself a few extra minutes to reach your destination. Otherwise, it is starting to feel like fall around here!

