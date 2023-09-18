Sports Connection 9-17-23: Butler County Football and Warren East Girls Soccer

Sports Connection 9-17-23: First Segment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Football Team took a trip to Columbus and fell to the No. 6 Ohio State 63-10 and week 5 of High School Football is in the books as Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb break down the action. Then they talk to Gage Beasley, Blake Tomes, and head coach Brandon Embry of Butler County Football. Later they sit down with Deca Burr, Jaeleigh Childers and head coach Will Eller of Warren East Girls Soccer.

Sports Connection 9-17-23: Gage Beasley, Blake Tomes, and Brandon Embry of Butler County Football

Sports Connection 9-17-23: Deca Burr, Jaeleigh Childers and Will Eller of Warren East Girls Soccer

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.