Warren County Hollow Riders complete second race of the KICL season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County composite 6th-12th grade mountain biking team traveled to Land Between the Lakes to compete in race #2 of it’s league’s 2023 race series last Sunday, Sept. 10. The Hollow Riders brought 13 riders from numerous county schools and homeschool associations to compete.

KICL’s (Kentucky Interscholastic Cycling League) second race was held at Bo Beckett Memorial Trail and contained 4.5 miles of handbuilt singletrack trail through woods alongside Kentucky Lake. Over 189 racers from across the state were in attendance for the event.

After Race 2, Warren county high school racers accumulated 1980 points placing the team in 5th place out of 14 heading into race #3, only trailing 4th place Hardin County Composite by 12 points.

Individual high school accomplishments included Herschel Brown placing 1st in the varsity boys division, Cole Schmidt and Mason Hutsell placed in the top 15 in the boys JV division. Owen Duvall placed in the top 10 in the boys Sophomore division. Bella Kroutil, represented WCHR’s high school girls and finished in 3rd place in the girls sophomore division.

Warren county middle schoolers continue their strong racing. WCHR had 3, 6th grade riders in Race #2 with Tanner Kroutil coming in 8th and Nox Sewell and Dustin Story completing their first race of the KICL season. Drakes Creek Middle Schoolers continued their strong racing with Bradley Knapp gaining 1st in the 8th grade division, Callie Richey reacquired her leader’s jersey coming in 1 st in the 7th grade girls division and Kade Kasprisin came in 4th in the 7th grade boys division. Aidan Kroutil came in 8th in a 32 rider deep 8th grade boys division and Stella Schmidt completed her first KICL race of the year in the 7th grade girls division.

The Hollow Riders will continue their KICL race series on Buffalo Lake Trail in Elizabethtown, KY on Sept 24th.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.