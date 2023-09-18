Warren County Hollow Riders complete second race of the KICL season

The Warren County composite 6th-12th grade mountain biking team traveled to Land Between the...
The Warren County composite 6th-12th grade mountain biking team traveled to Land Between the Lakes to compete in race #2 of it’s league’s 2023 race series last Sunday, Sept. 10.(Tenai Barr Photography)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County composite 6th-12th grade mountain biking team traveled to Land Between the Lakes to compete in race #2 of it’s league’s 2023 race series last Sunday, Sept. 10. The Hollow Riders brought 13 riders from numerous county schools and homeschool associations to compete.

KICL’s (Kentucky Interscholastic Cycling League) second race was held at Bo Beckett Memorial Trail and contained 4.5 miles of handbuilt singletrack trail through woods alongside Kentucky Lake. Over 189 racers from across the state were in attendance for the event.

After Race 2, Warren county high school racers accumulated 1980 points placing the team in 5th place out of 14 heading into race #3, only trailing 4th place Hardin County Composite by 12 points.

Individual high school accomplishments included Herschel Brown placing 1st in the varsity boys division, Cole Schmidt and Mason Hutsell placed in the top 15 in the boys JV division. Owen Duvall placed in the top 10 in the boys Sophomore division. Bella Kroutil, represented WCHR’s high school girls and finished in 3rd place in the girls sophomore division.

Warren county middle schoolers continue their strong racing. WCHR had 3, 6th grade riders in Race #2 with Tanner Kroutil coming in 8th and Nox Sewell and Dustin Story completing their first race of the KICL season. Drakes Creek Middle Schoolers continued their strong racing with Bradley Knapp gaining 1st in the 8th grade division, Callie Richey reacquired her leader’s jersey coming in 1 st in the 7th grade girls division and Kade Kasprisin came in 4th in the 7th grade boys division. Aidan Kroutil came in 8th in a 32 rider deep 8th grade boys division and Stella Schmidt completed her first KICL race of the year in the 7th grade girls division.

The Hollow Riders will continue their KICL race series on Buffalo Lake Trail in Elizabethtown, KY on Sept 24th.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Man arrested after police pursuit and fatal collision
The dream home is located on Topeka Road in Warren County.
Winners of 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway announced
The suspect had multiple active warrants for his arrest.
Man arrested on drug charges in Allen County
Officials with the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center said their fundraising goal of...
Bowling Green steps “Over the Edge” for child advocacy
Francisco-Gomez family at the Farmboy Restaurant
Update: Restaurant raises more than $12K for crash victims

Latest News

After a tough five set loss to Arkansas the previous night, the WKU Volleyball team finished...
WKU Volleyball earns three CUSA Weekly Awards after dominating the Alyssa Cavanaugh Classic
Sports Connection First Segment
Sports Connection 9-17-23: Butler County Football and Warren East Girls Soccer
KOA jr Archery Day returns to Bowling Green for the third year
KOA jr Archery Day returns to Bowling Green for the third year
Tops suffer first loss of the season to Ohio State
Tops suffer first loss of the season to Ohio State