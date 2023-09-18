WKU Volleyball earns three CUSA Weekly Awards after dominating the Alyssa Cavanaugh Classic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After beating Austin Peay last tuesday and sweeping the inaugural Alyssa Cavanaugh Classic, Conference USA announced volleyballs’ weekly awards with a record three Hilltoppers being named to the Players of the Week list.

Paige Briggs earned the Offensive Player of the Week Award.Through four matches and a perfect 4-0 record for the Hilltoppers on the week, fifth-year outside hitter Paige Briggs swung for 74 total kills off of a .368 hitting clip, averaging 5.29 kills a set. The 5′11″ hitter also marked a record-breaking match in the Tops’ defiant 3-1 win over Western Michigan, as she hit 35 kills in a single four-set match. She broke the the program’s single-match kills record by four, while also leading the NCAA in most kills in a four-set match this year. On top of kills, the Michigan native tallied on seven service aces and seven blocks through the week, averaging 6.14 points a set in four matches.

Callie Bauer earned the Setter of the Week Award. As the second-year starting setter for WKU, Callie Bauer totaled 175 assists, averaging 12.50 assists a set through four matches. The redshirt-sophomore also tacked on 25 kills from setter dumps to total 31.5 points along with a service ace and 10 blocks. Including the weekend, the Michigan native tallies up 523 assists on the season, placing her second in total assists in all of NCAA volleyball.

Gabby Weihe earned the Freshman of the Week Award. With the first weekly award of her career, Gabby Weihe started every match in the middle for the Red and White and piled on 19 kills through four matches. She operated with a .317 hitting clip, while pushing out her defensive skills at the net with seven blocks (two solo, five assist). She also produced her career high hitting average in a single match, hitting .538 (seven kills off of 13 swings) in her first error-free match against Western Michigan on Saturday.

The Tops open up conference play this weekend in Diddle Arena, taking on UTEP Friday night at 6, followed by a Saturday afternoon game at noon.

