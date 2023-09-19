Delta Air Lines flight lands safely after possible lightning strike

FILE: A Delta Air Lines Plane is photographed while on the runway on July 30, 2023. A Delta...
FILE: A Delta Air Lines Plane is photographed while on the runway on July 30, 2023. A Delta flight from Chicago to Boston safely landed at Logan Airport following a possible lightning strike, officials said.(Source: Steve Knight/CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A Delta flight from Chicago to Boston safely landed at Logan Airport following a possible lightning strike, officials said.

Flight 2346 landed without incident Monday night, the airline said. There were 85 customers aboard the Airbus A220 plane.

“As safety is always Delta’s top priority, the aircraft is being taken out of service for evaluation in line with our typical procedures,” the airline said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Indiana woman killed in Grayson County crash
The dream home is located on Topeka Road in Warren County.
Winners of 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway announced
Official governor portrait of Brereton Jones.
Former Kentucky governor dies at 84
The vehicle was stolen after dark on Sunday night.
Glasgow Police searching for missing vehicle
Carl Puleo
Park City mental health counselor sentenced for child sexual exploitation charges

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International...
LIVE: Biden to exhort world leaders to stand up to Russia, warns not to allow Ukraine ‘to be carved up’
Thousands of pounds of ground beef has been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.
58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination
Regional leaders hope to eliminate stigma surrounding addiction treatment
Regional leaders hope to eliminate stigma surrounding addiction treatment
Police respond.
BGPD investigating robbery at IGA Express station
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours