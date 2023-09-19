Erwin earns CUSA Offensive Player of the Week honors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer graduate forward Katie Erwin was named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Erwin led WKU to a 3-0 shutout win against Middle Tennessee with a pair of goals against the Blue Raiders. Erwin’s brace brought her season goal total to four, which leads the team, and her career total to 14, putting her just four goals away from breaking into the top 10 in goals scored at WKU.

She got the scoring underway for WKU in the 13th minute when Sydney Ernst sent a long cross into the box where Erwin finished it off with one touch. Just 15 minutes later, Erwin found the back of the net again when Olivia Cooke found her in the corner of the goal.

The Louisville, Kentucky native has two game-winning goals this season, which is the third most in CUSA. She also has the seventh most total goals in the league.

The award is Erwin’s third weekly conference award of her career. She previously earned the honor on Aug. 24, 2021 and on April 11, 2021.

Erwin and the Lady Toppers will be back in action on Sunday, Sept. 24 at Jacksonville State and will be back in Bowling Green on Friday, Sept. 29 against FIU at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.