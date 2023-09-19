Getting a little warmer

By David Wolter
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After another wonderful day, temperatures are coming back down into the lower and middle 50s tonight.
The sunshine and a slight southerly breeze will help highs reach the middle 80s on Wednesday. Thursday is still mild, but with some more areas of clouds.

We welcome fall with some unseasonably warm weather and also a few showers as well.
We welcome fall with some unseasonably warm weather and also a few showers as well.(David Wolter)

WEEKEND AND BEYOND: We officially get into the autumn season on Saturday with unseasonably warm highs in the middle 80s. Showers are then possible on Sunday and Monday. There is definitely some uncertainty in exactly how much rain we could see both days, so make sure to keep up with the latest First Alert forecast for all the updates.

Highs will top out near 80°
Some patchy fog this morning, then sunny skies!
