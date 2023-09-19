Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Jason Franks

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Jason Franks, the Chief of Police in Smiths Grove, is known as someone who prioritizes compassionate service and has fostered trust and cooperation between law enforcement and the community. It has led to safer neighborhoods and built positive relationships.

“There’s not a single day that goes by when I don’t get excited about getting up and coming to work,” Franks said.

Originally from Tennessee, he joined the Army where he served as a Military Police Officer and eventually a Drill Sergeant.

After his exit from military service, he and his family moved to Smiths Grove and he took a position with the Bowling Green Police Department.

In 2020, when the position of Chief in Smiths Grove became available, Franks applied for the job. He was eager to serve the community where he and his family had made their home.

“They look out for each other, they step up to the plate,” Franks said. “Anytime there’s a tragedy, people will come out of the woodwork here to help their neighbor.”

It is that sense of community in Smiths Grove that inspires him to do everything he can for them, including helping them out in times of tragedy. The close-knit nature of the community is reflected in the way he interacts with them.

“I approach it as if that was my family, if that was my son or daughter, my family, how would I want them to be treated? This community reflects that, everybody here reflects that so I just want to be a reflection of our community and treat people right,” Franks said.

It is his compassion and understanding that have won him the respect and adoration of the people he has sworn to serve and protect. He has a profound sense of purpose that drives him to dedicate his life to improving the well-being and quality of life of the people of Smiths Grove.

“This is not a job, it really is a calling,” Franks said. “I just enjoy helping people and serving the community.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.