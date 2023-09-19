InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 7

An in-depth look at why experts say not handling rechargeable batteries properly could lead to explosions and fires. Plus, how one state saved its state bird.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+ a warning about the items found in almost every home that can cause severe burns or explode and spark fires! Rechargeable batteries are powering more and more of our lives but experts say if not handled properly explosions and fires could occur. We have an in-depth look at research underway to better understand why lithium batteries ignite. Plus, little lives are at risk: we’ll show you the battery that could land your child in the emergency room.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Indiana woman killed in Grayson County crash
The dream home is located on Topeka Road in Warren County.
Winners of 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway announced
Official governor portrait of Brereton Jones.
Former Kentucky governor dies at 84
The vehicle was stolen after dark on Sunday night.
Glasgow Police searching for missing vehicle
Carl Puleo
Park City mental health counselor sentenced for child sexual exploitation charges

Latest News

Regional leaders hope to eliminate stigma surrounding addiction treatment
Regional leaders hope to eliminate stigma surrounding addiction treatment
Police respond.
BGPD investigating robbery at IGA Express station
BGPD investigating robbery at IGA station
BGPD investigating robbery at IGA station
The new school comes from a drastic increase in the Warren County Public Schools’ population,...
WCPS breaks ground on new Warren Elementary
This invitation coincides with a landmark year for the WKU Big Red Marching Band as 2025 marks...
Western Kentucky University Big Red Marching Band accepts invitation to perform in London