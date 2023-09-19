Man pleads guilty in Scottsville drug trafficking case

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Scottsville man pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges that claim he sold drugs out of a motel he owned in Allen County.

Dilavar Dwivedi, 73, pleaded guilty Tuesday to seven counts of trafficking in a controlled substance of illegal narcotics.

In June 2022, the Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force received a complaint of illegal drug trafficking at the Uptown Motel at 205 South Court Street in Scottsville.

In November 2022, detectives indicted Dwivedi.

As part of the plea agreement, the motel will be forfeited to the SPD and the ACSO and will be demolished in the near future.

