Some patchy fog this morning, then sunny skies!

Highs will top out near 80°
By Dana Money
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re feeling a little chill in the air this Tuesday as temperatures across the WBKO viewing area are in the 40s and 50s! You may want to grab the jacket for your morning commute before we see temps soar near 80° by this afternoon.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the middle 80s by tomorrow with highs nearing 84°. Rain chances will stay away until we enter into the end of this week into the weekend. Otherwise, we are just FOUR days away from the beginning of Autumn! We are beginning to feel cool and comfortable as the leaves are changing. It’s peak conditions to be outdoors!

