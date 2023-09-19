WCPS breaks ground on new Warren Elementary

The new school comes from a drastic increase in the Warren County Public Schools’ population,...
The new school comes from a drastic increase in the Warren County Public Schools’ population, with Superintendent Rob Clayton saying the most significant aspect would be the school’s additional space.(wbko)
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Warren County Public School officials gathered on Brookwood Drive to officially break ground on the new Warren Elementary School.

The new school comes from a drastic increase in the Warren County Public Schools’ population.

Superintendent Rob Clayton says the most significant aspect would be the school’s additional space.

Clayton also said he’s proud of how the district has overcome the issues of overpopulation and accomplished its goal of building a new school, adding that it was entirely a team effort.

“This is a we, this is really about the partnerships that we’ve developed and established over the years, both inside our school community but then also externally,” Clayton said. “This is something the entire community can celebrate because it’s going to be another opportunity to engage students at the highest level.”

The new school is set to open in August 2025.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The dream home is located on Topeka Road in Warren County.
Winners of 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway announced
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Man arrested after police pursuit and fatal collision
The suspect had multiple active warrants for his arrest.
Man arrested on drug charges in Allen County
Accident
Indiana woman killed in Grayson County crash
Officials with the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center said their fundraising goal of...
Bowling Green steps “Over the Edge” for child advocacy

Latest News

This invitation coincides with a landmark year for the WKU Big Red Marching Band as 2025 marks...
Western Kentucky University Big Red Marching Band accepts invitation to perform in London
Addiction treatment specialists hope to see widespread change made through community action.
Regional leaders hope to eliminate stigma surrounding addiction treatment
Puleo was also ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution.
Park City mental health counselor sentenced for child sexual exploitation charges
The event is open to the public.
Aviation Heritage Park Museum plans grand opening