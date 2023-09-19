WCPS breaks ground on new Warren Elementary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Warren County Public School officials gathered on Brookwood Drive to officially break ground on the new Warren Elementary School.

The new school comes from a drastic increase in the Warren County Public Schools’ population.

Superintendent Rob Clayton says the most significant aspect would be the school’s additional space.

Clayton also said he’s proud of how the district has overcome the issues of overpopulation and accomplished its goal of building a new school, adding that it was entirely a team effort.

“This is a we, this is really about the partnerships that we’ve developed and established over the years, both inside our school community but then also externally,” Clayton said. “This is something the entire community can celebrate because it’s going to be another opportunity to engage students at the highest level.”

The new school is set to open in August 2025.

