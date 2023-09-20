92-year-old fish named Methuselah is the world’s oldest aquarium fish

Methuselah has outlived more than 230 other fish during her time at the aquarium.
Methuselah has outlived more than 230 other fish during her time at the aquarium.(Gayle Laird/California Academy of Sciences via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – Scientists say the oldest aquarium fish in the world is likely older than they originally thought.

An Australian lungfish named Methuselah arrived at Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco in November 1938.

An Australian lungfish named Methuselah arrived at Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco in...
An Australian lungfish named Methuselah arrived at Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco in November 1938.(Gayle Laird/California Academy of Sciences via CNN Newsource)

Until now, scientists estimated she is currently about 84 years old.

But using DNA testing of a sample of one of her fins, they’ve determined she’s at least 92 years old, and she could possibly be as old as 101.

Methuselah has outlived more than 230 other fish during her time at the aquarium.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they are still looking for Michael Reynolds in connection to the robbery.
UPDATE: BGPD investigating robbery at IGA Express station
to court documents.
Man pleads guilty in Scottsville drug trafficking case
Bowling Green man wins $50,000 Powerball prize
Bowling Green man wins $50,000 Powerball prize, was one number away from $500 million
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Official governor portrait of Brereton Jones.
Former Kentucky governor dies at 84

Latest News

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 8
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 8
FILE: A set of EpiPens are seen in this undated photo. The FDA has denied approval of a...
FDA says it needs more research before deciding to approve nasal spray to treat dangerous allergies
Authorities in Illinois are trying to find 35-year-old former NFL safety Sergio Brown after his...
Did missing ex-NFL player Sergio Brown post videos about mother’s death? Police are investigating
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland appears in this file photo. He is facing questions from...
Attorney General Garland faces his GOP critics as Justice Department is under heavy scrutiny