Barren County Middle School receives grant to help disabled students participate in arts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An art teacher at Barren County Middle School is hoping to teach her students a bit more than brush strokes after getting a $1400 grant to help involve disabled students in the arts.

“I have two children with disabilities, so finding ways to include everyone in arts experiences is something that I’m passionate about personally and professionally,” said Barren County Middle School Art Teacher Sarah Vetter.

Vetter was able to use previous connections to secure a grant with Arts for All that ensures students of all abilities can be included in art classes.

“The art class is a natural place for students with all different abilities to be together,” said Kim Soule, a Roster Artist with Arts for All. “Everyone has that side of them that longs for the art processes, and a student with disabilities can be just as successful as other students.”

Soule will spend three days working with students on printmaking and self-portraits, helping everyone create a masterpiece.

“Even our skin tones, talking about skin tones, we’re talking about how different we are and how alike we are, just mixing up paint to accomplish that. I think it’s beautiful,” Soule said. “When you see them all displayed together, you’re gonna see just how wonderful and different we all are in our color choices and everything.”

Along with teaching students proper artistic techniques, Vetter says she’s hopeful the program will make students more comfortable around disabled individuals.

“It’s not only helpful for our students with disabilities but also for our other students. They are going to be hiring people one day, they’re going to be working next to people someday that potentially are disabled,” said Vetter. “So having a place where they’re starting to lay the groundwork for seeing that inclusion is important.”

As far as advice for working with disabled students, Vetter recommends having adaptive tools in the classroom and not being afraid to ask for help.

“I’m always experimenting. I’ve been lucky to watch a lot of wonderful special education teachers and occupational therapists over the years with my own students,” Vetter said. “Just be willing to try different things and see what works.”

Once the self-portraits are done, Vetter says she hopes to display them in the school for everyone to see.

