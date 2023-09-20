Bowling Green’s Environmental Manager named KAMM Mitigation Manager of the Year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ky Association of Mitigation Managers awarded Bowling Green’s Environmental Manager, Matt Powell, the KAMM 2023 Mitigation Manager of the Year award.

The group praised Powell’s work during the December 2021 tornadoes saying that he was “essential in the coordination of response efforts and storm debris management.”

Along with his role as the environmental manager for Bowling Green, he leads the City’s efforts in compliance with State and Federal requirements including serving as the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System Manager and Landfill Manager.

He has also held the positions of vice-president of the Kentucky Stormwater Association and the Kentucky representative to the Southeast Chapter of the International Erosion Control Association.

