Cave City employee facing allegations of driving city vehicle while intoxicated

A welcome sign greets visitors to Cave City.
By Brennan Crain
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) – An employee of Cave City government is under investigation after allegedly driving a city vehicle after he was spotted at a local restaurant drinking alcohol.

Robert Smith is Cave City’s director of public works, code enforcement officer and office manager of city hall. He is also the subject of new complaints sent to Cave City’s mayor and the Kentucky League of Cities, according to records obtained by WBKO.

Cave City Councilperson Beverly Ford said in an Aug. 18 letter to Mayor Dwayne Hatcher and City Attorney Bobby Richardson that she saw Smith at El Mazatlan around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 14.

“Robert Smith was observed sitting on the patio and intoxicated,” according to the letter obtained by WBKO.

Ford also filed a complaint with the Kentucky League of Cities, a voluntary league of cities in the state in which Cave City is involved. KLC offers services to cities such as legal services and training.

Richardson told WBKO Monday that Smith was suspended without pay while the city’s insurance carrier investigates the matter. An outside attorney representing the insurer is investigating the complaint.

The Cave City City Council met on Sept. 11, and Ford along with another councilperson made motions to enter a closed session to discuss the personnel matter. Richardson said he advised against it since the city council has no power in personnel matters in Kentucky.

KLC did not respond to requests for comment at the time this story was published. We will update this story if we receive comment from them.

This is a developing story.

