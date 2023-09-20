Crime Stoppers: BGPD looking for person who stole a trailer

By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sept. 1, around 6:30 p.m., a utility trailer was stolen from a storage facility on Wal Valley Way.

The trailer was stolen by an unknown person operating what appears to be a red 2000′s model GMC Canyon.

The suspect vehicle had a black toolbox and a large fuel can in the bed of the vehicle.

Please contact Crime Stoppers if you recognize the person or the truck in the photos or video.

Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for your information.

If you have information about this crime or any crimes you can call the South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, visit their Web site at www.781CLUE.org, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

The telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID.

