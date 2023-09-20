Cumberland County’s Kenzie Willen takes 3rd Region Girls Golf title

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cumberland County’s Kenzie Willen was crowned the Region 3 Individual Girls Golf Champion after firing an even par (70) at Park Mammoth Golf Club on Wednesday.

After securing the title for the past two years, South Warren’s Sydney McClanahan took the runner-up title at 3-over par.

On the team side, South Warren finished in first with a 328 (Sydney McClanahan, Elsie Espinola, Stella Forney, Hannah Cassady, Riley Miller), and Bowling Green took team runner-up with a 337 (Caroline Childers, Jenna Harston, Amy Tomblinson, Mary Douglas Childers, Caroline Sharber).

Individual qualifiers include Kenzie Willen (70, Cumberland County), Lucy Zalla (82, Barren County), Kinsey Edwards (85, Barren County), Chloe Witcher (85, Barren County), Maddie Green (88, Warren East), Allison Ford (89, Allen County-Scottsville), Makayla Hogg (90, Edmonson County), Chloe Chaney (91, Franklin-Simpson), Kennedy Carter (92, Allen County-Scottsville), Abby Hogg (93, Edmonson County). Madi Cooksey (94, Cumberland County) - 1 Hole Playoff Individual Qualifier.

The first round of the State Tournament will take place at Calvert City Country Club on Monday, Sept. 25.

