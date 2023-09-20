Davenport, Bowling Green crowned 3rd Region Boys Golf champions
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green’s Ben Davenport led the way for the Purples with a 5-under par to win the overall individual title at the KHSAA Region 3 Boys Golf Championship at Indian Hills Country Club on Tuesday.
Bowling Green finished first overall to take the team title with a 6-over 290.
Greenwood finished second overall as a team with a 27-over 311, and Glasgow was just one shot behind the Gators.
Greenwood’s Jacob Lang shot a 1-under 70 to take the individual runner-up title.
Bowling Green and Greenwood will compete in semi-state next week in Calvert City along with many other individuals who qualified around the region.
