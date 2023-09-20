Davenport, Bowling Green crowned 3rd Region Boys Golf champions

Ben Davenport takes overall individual title in 3rd Region Golf Championship
Ben Davenport takes overall individual title in 3rd Region Golf Championship(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green’s Ben Davenport led the way for the Purples with a 5-under par to win the overall individual title at the KHSAA Region 3 Boys Golf Championship at Indian Hills Country Club on Tuesday.

Bowling Green finished first overall to take the team title with a 6-over 290.

Greenwood finished second overall as a team with a 27-over 311, and Glasgow was just one shot behind the Gators.

Greenwood’s Jacob Lang shot a 1-under 70 to take the individual runner-up title.

Bowling Green and Greenwood will compete in semi-state next week in Calvert City along with many other individuals who qualified around the region.

