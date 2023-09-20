Former Kentucky governor and first lady remember Brereton Jones’ legacy

The former Governor, who made his mark in politics, horse racing, and more, died on Monday at the age of 84.
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Condolences have come from all corners of the Commonwealth for the family of Brereton Jones.

The former Governor, who made his mark in politics, horse racing, and more, died on Monday at the age of 84.

MORE: Kentucky horse industry officials remember Brereton Jones for pushing its importance

Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to half-staff in his honor.

Former Governor Steve Beshear and First Lady Jane tell us he will be remembered as a futuristic thinker focused on making a difference for Kentuckians.

“His theme was trying to better this state in every way he could,” said Steve Beshear.

Steve Beshear says former Governor Brereton Jones acted the way a leader should during his time in office.

“He was an early believer that Kentuckians deserved to have healthcare,” he said.

Even when his plan didn’t fully come to fruition.

“He didn’t get that healthcare reform done as much as he would’ve liked, but he got the ball rolling,” Steve Beshear said.

Steve says he started crossing paths with Brereton Jones in the 1970s when Beshear joined the state legislature. By 1987, both would vy for high offices to varying results.

“He announced and ran for lieutenant governor at that time, and we both were running in the Democratic primary,” Beshear said. “His went a lot better than mine did. I lost mine.”

Twenty years later, Jones turned into a strong supporter of the Beshears as they sought the state’s top office.

“We talked about it a lot, and he became an avid supporter of my campaign and after my election,” Beshear said.

All the while, First Lady Jane Beshear says he worked to lift up one of the state’s staple industry.

“The breeders’ Cup is a showcase of what Kentucky is all about, from my viewpoint,” Jane said.

They say Jones moved the state ahead in so many ways, and his futuristic thinking will leave a lasting legacy.

Milward Funeral Directors have confirmed that the former governor will lie in state this coming Monday.

The visitation for Brereton Jones will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Capitol Rotunda.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they are still looking for Michael Reynolds in connection to the robbery.
UPDATE: BGPD investigating robbery at IGA Express station
to court documents.
Man pleads guilty in Scottsville drug trafficking case
Bowling Green man wins $50,000 Powerball prize
Bowling Green man wins $50,000 Powerball prize, was one number away from $500 million
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Official governor portrait of Brereton Jones.
Former Kentucky governor dies at 84

Latest News

Portion of Elkton Public Square to close this Friday
Portion of Elkton Public Square to close this Friday
Fundraiser being held for Columbia cancer patient
Fundraiser being held for Columbia cancer patient
“It’s truly been heart-wrenching and disgusting,” Joanne Alvarado, a former Adair County...
Internal documents expose warnings at Kentucky youth detention facility
Peach Tree will be offering $15 piercings and $50 flash tattoos with all proceeds going to the...
Bowling Green tattoo studio holding fundraiser for Humane Society
Peach Tree will be offering $15 piercings and $50 flash tattoos with all proceeds going to the...
Tats for pups: Bowling Green tattoo studio holding fundraiser for Humane Society