Former teacher, assistant principal honored with the Teacher Achievement Award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After serving as an educator for around 20 years at Olmstead Elementary School, former special education teacher and now assistant principal Brandi Violette is being honored with the Teacher Achievement Award courtesy of the Kentucky Department of Education.

This prestigious award recognized Violette for her commitment to ensuring her students’ achievement and excellence in education as well as acknowledging her passion for learning and leadership in the educational community.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of my students, colleagues, and the entire Olmstead Elementary Community,” Violette said. “Teaching is my passion, and I believe in the transformative power of education. I will continue to strive for excellence in my classroom. Ensuring every student has the opportunity to shine.”

Her efforts and influence have not only provided quality education and care for her students but also captured the attention of other educators.

“Mrs. Violette has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication and innovation in the classroom,” said Olmstead Elementary School’s Principal Thomas Anderson. “She goes above and beyond to create a nurturing and engaging learning environment for her students. We are thrilled to see her receive this well-deserved recognition.”

It is not only her commitment to holding standards of excellence and passion for teaching that have been recognized. Her co-workers have also made note of the impact she has had on Olmstead Elementary as a community.

Special Education Teacher Kate Hopkins believes her efforts in her new position have brought the school community together.

“I feel like ever since Mrs. Violette has stepped into the assistant principal role, she has brought us even closer as a family with both students [and] all staff members,” Hopkins said. “Whether you’re a teacher, administration, a cafeteria worker, a janitor, we’re all brought together close as a family.”

With Violette’s new role as assistant principal, she is no longer able to compete for Kentucky Teacher of the Year for 2024.

The Logan County community joins in celebrating Violette’s new title as well as her remarkable achievements in education and positive impact on the community.

